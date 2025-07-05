Suresh Raina makes acting debut with a Tamil film

CHENNAI: Much to the surprise of both cricket and cinema fans, former Indian cricketer and all-rounder for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, Suresh Raina is all set to debut as an actor in a Tamil film. Written and directed by Logan, the announcement was made on Friday night.

The announcement video begins with iconic places in Chennai and pans towards the Chepauk Stadium, where Suresh Raina is introduced as being onboard the film.

Backed by Saravana Kumar’s DKS production house, the film is touted to be based on cricket. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the tunes, while Sandeep K Vijay will handle the camera. Resul Pookutty will take care of the sound design part.

Other details regarding the film are kept under wraps.