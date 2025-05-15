Superman Trailer: Lois Lane interviews Superman, calls out on his actions, police arrest superhero

WASHINGTON: DC Studios have unveiled a new trailer for James Gunn's highly anticipated film 'Superman'. The film stars David Corenswet as the title chararacter.

The second trailer unfolds the complexities of Superman's Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent, reported Deadline.

In the new trailer, Rachel Brosnahan, who is playing the role of Lois Lane, is seen taking an interview with Superman while calling out some of his recent violent actions in question.

"Recently, you've come under a lot of fire. Today, the Secretary of Defence said he was going to look into your actions," said Lois Lane in the trailer.

In response, Superman insisted that he "stopped a war" while Lois Lane accuses him of illegally entering the US without consulting the President.

Superman insists that he "stopped a war," with Brosnahan reframing this as him illegally entering a country without consulting the President.

Later in the trailer, Pa Kent, father of Clark Kent, played by Pruitt Taylor Vince, advices Kent that a person's "choices" and "actions" makes them who they are.

The villain Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, was also shown who be unhappy with the fact that Superman has "somehow become the focal point of the entire world's conversation"--something which he cannot accept.

As per Deadline, the others in the cast of Superman include Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Nathan Fillion (Guardians of the Galaxy films), Isabela Merced (Alien: Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), Maria Gabriela de Faria (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman will be released internationally on July 9, hitting theatres and IMAX in the U.S. on July 11, reported Deadline.