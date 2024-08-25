Superheroes can be created in any budgets: Guhan Seniappan

CHENNAI: Vasanth Ravi-Sathyaraj’s Weapon, helmed by Guhan Seniappan and produced by Million Studios had its Amazon Prime premiere earlier this month. The film that was critically acclaimed by the audience in theatres topped the OTT charts as well for over three weeks. “Weapon was the top viewed Indian film on Amazon Prime for 24 days. The movie garnered a lot of attention from the audience across India, which is overwhelming,” Guhan told DT Next.

The film is a superhero sci-fi fantasy that travels to the World War II days and has a strong message about nature. “Superhuman films have always struck a chord with the audience, especially on OTT platforms. Be it Flash or Daredevil, this particular genre has attracted a lot of attention. Same goes for Ayalaan and Indru Netru Naalai as well. Also, as a director, our responsibilities nowadays extend beyond theatre. With Weapon, the reception has been quite outstanding with the OTT audience and the onus is on us to strike a balance between theatre-going and OTT audiences. The responsibility is indeed huge,” he adds.

Still from the film

Guhan says that Weapon will be just an introduction to the world of superhumans that he would be taking forward in his upcoming projects. “I need to build more when I want to create a universe. Weapon is just a prologue to it. I will be building a world and then introduce a few more interesting characters. For example, the first few franchises of Star Wars laid a solid foundation to its world before going all out with chapters. I have shown that it is also possible to create superhumans within the given budget,” the filmmaker remarked. Talking about his upcoming projects, Guhan said, “I will be finishing the script-work of my next project soon. And we will begin the pre-production in September.”