Super Singer fame Poovaiyar to play lead role in Ram Abdullah Antony

CHENNAI: Makers of Ram Abdullah Antony, a film set against the backdrops of school students, featuring Super Singer fame Poovaiyar as the protagonist have released the first look poster. Poovaiyar is making his debut with the film.

The story revolves around school students who are led astray during their formative years. Debut director T Jayavel has written and directed the film with TS Clement Suresh making his maiden production through Annai Vailankanni Studios.

Ajay Arnold and Arjun will be seen playing the other school kids. Vela Ramamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sai Dheena, Kichcha Ravi and Bigg Boss Arnav are portraying important characters among others. Vanitha Vijaykumar will be making a special appearance. The film’s shooting is briskly progressing, and other details will be revealed soon.

Ram Abdullah Antony has cinematography by LK Vijay, music by TR Krishna Chethan and Vinoth Sivakumar taking care of the editing.