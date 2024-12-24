Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' starts filming

MUMBAI: Production has started on "Border 2", the upcoming sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war epic "Border", the makers announced on Tuesday.

Veteran actor Sunny Deol is returning for the sequel, which will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the follow-up is backed by Dutta alongside Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

"The cameras are rolling for Border 2... Mark your calendars: #Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!" T-Series posted on Instagram.

According to the makers, the film is set against a backdrop of :patriotism and courage" and promises to deliver "unparalleled action, gripping drama, and emotional depth".

Singh previously helmed films like "Kesari", "Punjab 1984", "Jatt & Juliet" and "Dil Bole Hadippa!".

"Border", which chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was a hit at the box office when it was released in June 1997. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar.

Its supporting cast included Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.