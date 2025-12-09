Suniel Shetty reacts to son Ahan Shetty’s explosive first look from ‘Border 2’

MUMBAI: Actor Suniel Shetty couldn’t contain his pride after the makers unveiled Ahan Shetty’s powerful first look from “Border 2” on social media.

The proud father reacted to the post his son Ahan shared, expressing his support and excitement for his upcoming film. On Tuesday, Ahan Shetty took to his Instagram handle to drop his first look from the actioner and captioned it, “Sarhad ho ya Samandar… Dharti Maa ka har beta ek hi kasam nibhaata hai #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026.” Reacting to this, Suniel took to the comments section and dropped a red heart emoji. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh commented, “Fire.”

Athiya Shetty expressed her excitement writing, “Just toooooo goood!!!!!!! I’m so excited.” Tiger Shrroff wrote, “Woahh.”

In the first-look poster, Ahan Shetty appears in a gripping, battle-scarred avatar as an Indian Navy officer. The poster captures the actor in a gripping combat moment — blood smeared across his face, eyes blazing with determination, and a military gun firmly in hand as he stands on duty. The makers had earlier shared the first-look posters of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, each unveiling their powerful avatars from the film.

Directed by Anurag Singh, “Border 2” features a formidable ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January 2026.

On December 4, Ahan Shetty announced that he had wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming war film “Border 2.” He shared that he was leaving with a heart full of gratitude for the armed forces, the talented co-actors he had the opportunity to share the screen with, and the entire team who had become like family.

He wrote, “That’s a wrap on Border 2. Walking off set today feels heavier than I expected. This film challenged me and gave me moments I’ll never forget. I’m leaving with a heart full of gratitude for our armed forces, the incredible artists I've had the chance to share the screen with, and the entire team who have become family.”

“It carries the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen. Thank you, Border 2… this chapter will stay with me forever. Jai Hind,” added Ahan.