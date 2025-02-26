Sundeep Kishan opens up about his character in Mazaka

CHENNAI: Mazaka marks Sundeep Kishan’s 30th film in his career, which started in 2010. Billed to be a laughter riot, the film is helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

Talking about his character, Sundeep said, “I’ve done comedy before, but this is my first time stepping into an all-out fun and energetic character.” Describing Mazaka as a comedy entertainer, Sundeep highlighted his camaraderie with Rao Ramesh, calling their on-screen chemistry effortless and naturally humorous. “We’re portrayed as a father-son duo who drink together, which makes us outcasts at social gatherings and festivals. The film is packed with clean humour and lighthearted moments,” he added.

Reflecting on his career milestone, he shared, “Completing 30 films in 15 years has been an adventure. My priority has always been cinema, and this journey has shaped me as an actor.”

Backed by Rajesh Danda, under the banner AK Entertainments, and Hasya Movies, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release today (February 26). Mazaka also stars Ritu Varma, Anshu and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. Leon James has composed the music.

Sundeep also has Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial project and Vibe in his pipeline.