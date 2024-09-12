Sundar C, Vadivelu reunion film titled Gangers; FL unveiled

Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT Bureau|12 Sep 2024 4:00 PM GMT
    CHENNAI: Known for a few iconic humour scenes in Thalai Nagaram (2006) and Nagaram Marupakkam (2010), filmmaker-actor Sundar C and Vadivelu are joining hands after 14 years. Titled Gangers, the first look of the film was unveiled on Thursday, marking Vadivelu’s birthday.

    The poster looks hilarious. Vadivelu resembles a similar curly hairstyle as he had in Nagaram Marupakkam. Sundar C is acting as well as directing the film. Catherine Tresa is playing the female lead. Benz Media Pvt Ltd is backing Gangers. Sathya C is composing the music and E Krishnasamy is handling the camera. Praveen Antony is the editor.

    It should be noted that Vadivelu has been a part of Rendu, Winner, London and many films directed by Sundar C.

    Meanwhile, Vadivelu, who was last seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2, also has Mareesan in the pipeline.

    KolywoodVadiveluSundar CGangers
    DTNEXT Bureau

