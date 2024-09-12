Sundar C, Vadivelu reunion film titled Gangers; FL unveiled

CHENNAI: Known for a few iconic humour scenes in Thalai Nagaram (2006) and Nagaram Marupakkam (2010), filmmaker-actor Sundar C and Vadivelu are joining hands after 14 years. Titled Gangers, the first look of the film was unveiled on Thursday, marking Vadivelu’s birthday.

The poster looks hilarious. Vadivelu resembles a similar curly hairstyle as he had in Nagaram Marupakkam. Sundar C is acting as well as directing the film. Catherine Tresa is playing the female lead. Benz Media Pvt Ltd is backing Gangers. Sathya C is composing the music and E Krishnasamy is handling the camera. Praveen Antony is the editor.

It should be noted that Vadivelu has been a part of Rendu, Winner, London and many films directed by Sundar C.

Meanwhile, Vadivelu, who was last seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2, also has Mareesan in the pipeline.