Sunainaa thanks audiences for making ‘Inspector Rishi’ the most watched Tamil show of 2024

CHENNAI: Actress Sunainaa, who is best known for her performances in films like Sillu Karuppati, Neer Paravai, and Kadhalil Vizhunthen, has now expressed gratitude to audiences for making her web series ‘Inspector Rishi’, the most watched Tamil show of 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Sunainaa wrote, “A big thank you to everyone for making Inspector Rishi the most-watched Tamil show of 2024! Under the brilliant leadership of @nandhini_js, I was able to explore new avenues of creativity and truly bring Kathy to life.”

Expressing happiness and gratitude for the support, Sunainaa wrote, “I’m so proud of this incredible achievement and beyond excited for all that’s to come. To everyone who watched, enjoyed, and appreciated Inspector Rishi—your love and support mean the world to us. Our team and I are forever grateful. Thank you for being part of this journey!”

Apart from Sunainaa, the web series, which was streamed on Prime Video, featured Naveen Chandra, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevaratnam, Misha Ghoshal, Rini, Deepthi, Aswath Chandrasekar, Vela Ramamoorthy, Mime Gopi, Gajaraj, Kalairani and Vasanthi among others.

Directed by well known director Nandhini JS, the series was produced by Shukdev Lahiri. Bargav Sridhar was the cinematographer for the series, which had music by Ashwath and editing by Satish Suriya.

The series revolves around a sceptic one-eyed crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan, who is assisted by his two trusted sub-inspectors Ayyanar and Chitra. Together, the trio investigates strange and mind-bending cases involving supernatural or paranormal phenomena. Rishi stops at nothing in his efforts to find the truth behind unexplainable murders while also battling various challenges in his personal life.