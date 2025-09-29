Sudheer Anand’s upcoming film titled Hai Lesso

CHENNAI: Sudheer Anand’s next film was officially launched on Monday. Debut director Prasanna Kumar Kota is helming the project, which is titled Hai Lesso.

Billed to be a rural drama, Shivaji of Court fame plays the antagonist. The title poster adds a mythological and rustic tone. It features a regal foot adorned with golden anklets and toe rings, stepping onto a large green leaf. On the leaf lies a traditional offering of cooked rice mixed with hen and goat heads, flowers, and sindoor, representing rituals and sacrifice. A blood-soaked sword heightens the drama, hinting at divine power and conflict.

Produced by Siva Cherry and Ravikiran, under the banner Vajra Varahi Cinemas, Natasha Singh and Naksha Saran are the female leads, while Kannada actress Akshara Gowda will be seen in a pivotal role.

Anudeep Dev composes the music, while Sujatha Siddarth handles the cinematography. Chota K Prasad takes care of editing.