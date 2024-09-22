"Such a happy time for our Cinema": Hrithik Roshan praises RajKummar, Shraddha' Stree 2

MUMBAI: The movie 'Stree 2' starring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has been setting new records at the box office since its release and continues to enthrall the audience.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has recently joined the list and praised the team.

Taking to his X handle on Saturday, Hrithik posted, "It is such a happy time for our Cinema with Stree 2 setting new benchmarks for all of us to look up to. Stree part 1 was brilliant and the idea of taking that seed and building a universe and watching it all come together in Stree 2 is applause worthy! Bravo to the teams that brought this to celluloid. You guys are true stars. Congratulations Dinesh Vijan, @MaddockFilms, @jiostudios, @amarkaushik, @nirenbhatt and the entire cast & crew! May we continue to have many more such happy times at the movies."

Maddock Films replied to Hrithik's tweet and said, "Thank you so much @iHrithik! The universe just got bigger with your love!"

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, 'Stree', was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel.

However, 'Stree 2' has managed to exceed those expectations, capturing the hearts of fans across the country. As the film gears up to potentially cross the Rs 600 crore milestone, the excitement surrounding 'Stree 2' continues to build.

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for 'War 2'. 'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.