Stunt master N Kothandaraman passes away due to illness

CHENNAI: Stunt choreographer N Kothandaraman, a veteran in Tamil cinema with more than 25 years of experience, passed away at the age of 65 on Thursday at his residence in Perambur due to health issues, said a Thanthi TV report.

The film 'Kalakalappu' is considered one of his notable works.

Tamil film celebrities and fans are expressing their heartfelt condolences over his demise.