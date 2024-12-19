Stunt master N Kothandaraman passes away due to illness

Begin typing your search...

    19 Dec 2024
    CHENNAI: Stunt choreographer N Kothandaraman, a veteran in Tamil cinema with more than 25 years of experience, passed away at the age of 65 on Thursday at his residence in Perambur due to health issues, said a Thanthi TV report.

    Tamil film celebrities and fans are expressing their heartfelt condolences over his demise.

