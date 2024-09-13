STR's X account hacked

CHENNAI: On Friday, the X account (formerly known as Twitter) of actor Silambarasan TR was hacked. A few of his followers reported that crypto-related information was shared in his handle. Later, the posts were removed. This is the first time the actor’s X account has been hacked.

Silambarasan’s team is trying to rectify his account and has been attempting to change passwords and contacting X’s tech team. However, we were told that there was no response from the social media tech team’s side.

Meanwhile, Simbu is busy shooting for Thug Life. Headlined by Kamal Haasan, the ensemble cast includes Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George, among others. Mani Ratnam is directing the film and AR Rahman is composing the music. He also has STR 48 with Desingh Periyasamy.