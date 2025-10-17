STR's Arasan promo promises a raw, intense and blood-soaked flick from Vada Chennai universe

CHENNAI: The much awaited promo of Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran's Arasan was unveiled just a while ago. Earlier, DT Next reported that the promo will be out on Anirudh's birthday, as he is composing the music.

Likewise, the makers released the promo in theatres on October 16 and in YouTube today. An untold story from the world of Vada Chennai, Arasan promo promises a flick filled with bloodshed and raw drama.

The five-minute 35-second video starts in the premises of a court where STR is under trial. Nelson Dilipkumar is interviewing the actor to direct a gangster film, which will be the biopic of the actor. The attention grabbing element in the promo is when STR asks Nelson who will play his role, for which the director asks him to suggest a name. The actor recommends Dhanush's name as he is a great performer.

Then, when the hearing comes, STR claims innocence to the judge. However, the story rewinds back and reveals that Arasan has committed gruesome murders in one night. And he is ready for more. Anirudh's music elevates the promo to the next level.

Backed by Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations, Arasan is expected to go on floors soon. DT Next hears that Samantha is likely to play the female lead.

The north Chennai-based period film has STR in a look from the 90s and will have him in different makeovers from different eras. R Velraj is handling the camera, while R Ramar is the editor. Peter Hein will take care of the stunts.

The film is also expected to have Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Kishore in important roles from the Vada Chennai universe.