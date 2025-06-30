STR49 set in ‘Vada Chennai’ world but not a sequel: Vetrimaaran

CHENNAI: The upcoming project with Silambarasan TR would be set in the ‘Vada Chennai’ world, said director Vetrimaaran, confirming DT Next’s exclusive report in this regard.

Vetrimaaran has officially confirmed the news through a video posted on the YouTube channel of production house, Grass Root Film Company, and said actor Dhanush, who played the lead role in ‘Vada Chennai’ (2018), has agreed to give No Objection Certificate (NOC) without charging any amount.

The film is also expected to feature cast members from ‘Vada Chennai’, including Samuthirakani and Andrea Jeremiah, who would reprise their roles as Guna and Chandra, respectively. However, the director clarified that STR49 is not a sequel to ‘Vada Chennai’, but will only take place in the same ‘world’.

A promo video has already been shot and is set to be released soon.

'Vada Chennai', directed by Vetrimaaran, was produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films.

Sharing an update on ‘Vaadivaasal’, starring Suriya in the lead, Vetrimaaran said the project has been delayed due to ongoing work related to writing, technical aspects, and safety measures.