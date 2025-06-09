STR, Vetrimaaran to do north Chennai gangster flick; Vaadivaasal still on

CHENNAI: A lot has been spoken about the upcoming biggies of Tamil movie industry that involves the lineups of actor Silambarasan TR, actor-producer Suriya and director Vetrimaaran by netizens in the past few days. The Internet was abuzz with rumours that Suriya's collaboration with National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran has been shelved for good after Vetrimaaran and STR planned to team up for a film in the near future. However, our birdie in Kodambakkam told DT Next, "To end all rumours, Vaadivaasal is still on. Vetrimaaran-Suriya's film will go on floors in November this year."

The big news is that Vetrimaaran will immediately start a film that will have STR in the lead role. "It is a north Chennai-based gangster story and the film will go on floors by the end of June or in the first week of July. In all probability, this could be STR49," added the source.

We also learnt that the production house has acquired the title of Vada Chennai from Dhanush. "Apparently, Dhanush has signed an NOC but we do not know yet if this project with STR will be titled Vada Chennai 2," the source remarked.