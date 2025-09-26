STR, Vetrimaaran gangster flick promo drops on Oct 4

CHENNAI: The expectations for the yet-to-be-titled project, in which Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran are joining hands, are already sky high. Adding to that, the makers will unveil the promo of the film on October 4.

A picture of the actor and director from the dubbing was also shared by the production house, V Creations. Earlier, DT Next reported that the film would be a gangster flick, set in north Chennai. And it will come under the Vada Chennai universe. The film is also expected to have Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Kishore in important roles.

In June, leaked pictures during the promo shoot hinted that filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar would be playing a cameo in the film. Sources say that this would be STR 49.

Official confirmations about the film and its progress are expected along with the much-awaited promo video