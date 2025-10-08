STR-Vetrimaaran film titled Arasan; Samantha in talks

CHENNAI: Producer of Silambarasan TR's 49th film, Kalaippuli S Thaanu, officially announced the title of the film as Arasan on Tuesday morning. The makers also released an exclusive poster in which STR is seen standing with a sickle on the street while covered in blood.

The north Chennai-based period film has the actor in a look from the 90s and will have him in different makeovers from different eras. The Vetrimaaran directorial is expected to go on floors soon, with Silambarasan dubbing for the promo recently.

Tinseltown sources also confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the composer. This went viral after Thaanu tagged the musician in the curtain raiser post on social media. This will be the first project in which STR and Anirudh are joining hands officially.

However, the exclusive update we have for you is that the makers have planned the film on a grand scale. Recently, Samantha has been in talks to play the female lead in Arasan. "She hasn't signed the dotted lines yet and there will be a confirmation once Samantha does it. The shoot will begin later this month," added the source.

While there has been a lot of buzz around the film's promo, we hear that a fast-paced promo is expected to be out on Anirudh's birthday on October 16. "The team is working towards the promo video release next week," the source remarked.

Earlier, DT Next reported that Arasan will come under the Vada Chennai universe. The film is also expected to have Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani and Kishore in important roles. In June, leaked pictures during the promo shoot hinted that filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar would be playing a cameo in the film.