STR-Vetri film begin with promo shoot; Nelson in a cameo

CHENNAI: Last week, we had reported that Silambarasan TR’s next film with director Vetrimaaran will go on floors this month. The project, which could potentially be Vada Chennai 2 upon Dhanush signing an NOC, started off with a promo shoot in the city on Monday. A leaked picture from the sets shows director Nelson alongside a veshti-clad STR. This sparked a lot of excitement among movie buffs. Earlier, Nelson and Silambarasan planned to collaborate for a film, titled Vettaimannan, which was later shelved. A source in the know told DT Next, “The promo video will be out soon and Nelson is playing a cameo in the project. The movie is set in the backdrop of Vada Chennai’s first part.”

Apart from STR, the film will have recurring cast members from Vada Chennai such as Samuthirakani and Andrea Jeremiah as Guna and Chandra, respectively. The official announcement on the film will be made during the release of the promo video later this month. Sources also add that this is Silambarasan’s 49th project. More details about the movie are awaited in the coming days.