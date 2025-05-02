STR likely in contention to play Virat Kohli’s biopic

CHENNAI: Recently, in a chat show for Nee Singam Dhaan, cricketer Virat Kohli revealed that he loves listening to Nee Singam Dhaan from Silambarasan TR’s Patthu Thala. The song has been used in several instances on social media pages for reels based on cricket.

The video went viral on X on RCB’s handle. STR noticed the post and reposted it with a comment saying Nee Singam Dhaan, that translates to ‘You are indeed a lion’. The post has now gone viral for several reasons.

Fans of both STR and Virat have been rejoicing in this unique collaboration. They also put in comparison in a few collages on how similar they look in terms of their beards and fitness levels. The conversation in Mumbai circles is whether STR is playing Virat Kohli in a biopic that is ‘potentially’ in the making. Going by the recent social media camaraderie that VK and STR share, one could say that STR could be an obvious choice provided Virat and Anushka give the nod to the producers in the near future.

STR currently has a lineup of projects like Thug Life, STR49, STR50 and 51. It would be a pan-Indian feast if the Virat Kohli biopic is an addition to Silambarasan’s lineup.