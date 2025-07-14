Stood up from wheelchair without realising the fracture: Shilpa Shetty on hearing KD - The Devil narration

CHENNAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently seen in the Tamil teaser launch of Dhruva Sarja's KD - The Devil. She shared the moment when she gave a nod to the script. The project is helmed by Prem.

She suffered a fracture after shooting an action sequence for director Rohit Shetty's film. Initially, she was not intending to do KD - The Devil. However, the film's sharp plot compelled her to give a nod. Shilpa revealed, "I was in a wheelchair and the makers of KD - The Devil were quite clear to cast me for the role. Because they were so insistent, my manager suggested I hear the narration and then decide. I was in a wheelchair when they were narrating the film. Upon hearing the narration, I stood up from the wheelchair without realising that I had suffered a fracture. And I reacted, saying Mujhe ye film karni hai."

Shilpa Shetty will be seen stepping into a retro avatar for the first time, essaying the role of Satyavathi. The film is a period action entertainer, based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. The star cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran.

Backed by Suprith, the film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.