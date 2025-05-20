SS Rajamouli's appreciation of Tourist Family leaves its director Abishan Jeevinth awe-struck

CHENNAI: Young and upcoming director Abishan Jeevinth has confessed that he is still in a state of disbelief after one of India's finest directors SS Rajamouli put out a tweet praising his Tamil film, 'Tourist Family', and thanked him for providing "the best cinematic experience" he had got in years.

On Monday, S S Rajamouli took to his timeline on X to pen his thoughts about young Abishan Jeevinth's film 'Tourist Family', which has now emerged a superhit.

The eminent director wrote, " Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end. Great writing and direction by Abishan Jeevinth. Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years. Don’t miss it…"

S S Rajamouli's words of appreciation seems to have left the young director awe-struck. He replied to Rajamouli saying, "Thank you so much, @ssrajamouli sir! Your tweet was such a wonderful surprise, it truly made our day even more special. Grateful beyond words."

He also went on tell his followers on X, "Still in disbelief… I watched his films with stars in my eyes, never imagining that one day, the man who built those worlds would speak my name. @ssrajamouli sir, you’ve made this boy’s dream larger than life."

It may be recalled that prior to Rajamouli, several other top stars of the film industry including Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush had congratulated the director for his feel-good film.

The film, which was made on a relatively small budget, has emerged a massive success, with its gross collections going past the Rs 50 crore mark.

The film, which released simulatenously with two other big films -- Suriya's 'Retro' and Nani's 'Hit: The Third Case', has still managed to emerge a phenomenal success making several times more the money that was invested in it.

‘Tourist Family’, which hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also features Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.



