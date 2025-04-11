SS Rajamouli thrilled with Academy’s decision to introduce category for Stunt design in Oscars

CHENNAI: One of Indian cinema’s iconic directors S S Rajamouli has wholeheartedly welcomed the Academy’s decision to create a new annual award to recognise achievement in Stunt Design, saying, he was ecstatic at a new Oscars Stunt Design category being introduced for films releasing in 2027.

What added to Rajamouli’s joy was the fact that the Academy chose to use a still from one of his films, ‘RRR’, in its announcement on the introduction of a new category for stunts.

The Academy, which put out a poster made using three stunt stills of films, announced, “Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars.

“The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design—beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring films released in 2027.”

Responding to this tweet of The Academy, Rajamouli wrote, “At last!! After a 100 year wait !!! Ecstatic for the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to @TheAcademy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for honouring the power of stunt work.”

He completed the tweet saying, “Thrilled to see #RRRMovie’s action visual shining in the announcement!”

At present, the director is working on a film with Telugu star Mahesh Babu that is being tentatively referred to as #SSMB29.

A considerable portion of the film, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.