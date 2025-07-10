SS Rajamouli announces 'Baahubali' re-release in October

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced that his mega hit "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali: The Conclusion" are set for a re-release.

The first part of the movie, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar, released in theatres on July 10, 2015. Fans will now get to see both the parts in a combined format in theatres on October 31, 2025, the makers said announcing the special celebration for the 10 year anniversary of the movie.

"Baahubali... The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It's been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #Baahubali TheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025," Rajamouli posted on X.

Rajamouli's film was a box office phenomenon at the time of its release. It remains the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film of all time and its Hindi dubbed version still holds the record for the highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film in history.