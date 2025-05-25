Sriram Raghavan''s ''Ikkis'' to come out in theatres on October 2

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's war drama movie "Ikkis" will be released in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the makers have announced.

Based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, the film features "The Archies" actor Agastya Nanda and veteran star Dharmendra. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan via Maddock Films.

"Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films Present #Ikkis- A True Story of a Brave Soldier and Son, Arun Khetarpal, India’s Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 2nd Oct 2025," Maddock Films posted on its official social media handles.

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

"Ikkis" also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

The project was first announced in 2019 on the 69th birth anniversary of Arun Khetrpal with Varun Dhawan attached to play the lead role. The film got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to Dhawan’s exit over scheduling conflict.

“Ikkis” marks the second big project for Agastya, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. The young actor made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies” in 2023.