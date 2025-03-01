Sreeleela calls 2025 the ‘year of new beginnings’

MUMBAI: Actress Sreeleela, who had the nation swooning over her owing to her song ‘Kissik’, from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, has called 2025, the year of new beginnings.

The actress recently announced her Bollywood debut, in which she will be sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan in a highly anticipated project directed by the acclaimed Anurag Basu.

The actress is billed as Bollywood’s next big thing after winning hearts in the south. Her ability to effortlessly transition between intense emotional scenes and high-energy dance numbers has set her apart, making her the next big thing in Indian cinema.

Speaking about her debut, Sreeleela said, "I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this amazing team. The energy and passion, especially under Anurag Basu sir's guidance and working with Kartik Aaryan, make this journey so special. 2025 is turning out to be a year of new beginnings”.

Her enthusiasm has only added to the anticipation surrounding the film, as fans eagerly await her Bollywood debut.

In addition, the actress is also rumored to be part of a Maddock Films project opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. If the rumors are true, this collaboration could further cement her position as one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

Sreeleela predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada cinema. She began her career as a child artist, before playing a lead role in the 2019 Kannada film ‘Kiss’, and then starred in the Telugu films ‘Pelli SandaD’, ‘Dhamaka’, and ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. She is a recipient of three SIIMA awards.

With her south Indian roots, Bollywood debut, and potential collaboration with Maddock Films, Sreeleela is well on her way to becoming the next big sensation.