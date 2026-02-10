Speculation grows over new Jana Nayagan teaser, release date amid CBFC re-examination

However, sources say it is too early to decide on cutting a new teaser version. “Only after the committee watches the film and suggests cuts can any decision be made. Either the film will be released soon before the State Assembly election dates are announced or there is a possibility that the movie could be pushed to summer, post the elections,” sources said.

The speculation comes even as the release of the Rs 500 crore film, originally slated for a Pongal release, moved a step closer on Tuesday after the production house withdrew its petition against the CBFC in the Madras High Court. The producers informed the court registry that Jana Nayagan had been submitted for re-examination by the censor authorities and that they did not wish to continue the litigation.