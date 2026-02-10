Speculation grows over new Jana Nayagan teaser, release date amid CBFC re-examination

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, speculation arose that the makers of Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, may present a new teaser version of the film following suggested trims by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
However, sources say it is too early to decide on cutting a new teaser version. “Only after the committee watches the film and suggests cuts can any decision be made. Either the film will be released soon before the State Assembly election dates are announced or there is a possibility that the movie could be pushed to summer, post the elections,” sources said.
The speculation comes even as the release of the Rs 500 crore film, originally slated for a Pongal release, moved a step closer on Tuesday after the production house withdrew its petition against the CBFC in the Madras High Court. The producers informed the court registry that Jana Nayagan had been submitted for re-examination by the censor authorities and that they did not wish to continue the litigation.
According to industry sources, the makers are willing to remove portions found objectionable by the CBFC to facilitate certification and an early release, possibly on February 20.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.