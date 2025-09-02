Soubin Shahir denied nod to travel abroad in Manjummel Boys fraud case

CHENNAI: Actor Soubin Shahir, who is basking in the success of Coolie and the appreciation for his performance, has been denied permission to travel abroad in connection with a financial fraud case linked to the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys (2024).

According to media reports, the Ernakulam Magistrate Court rejected the actor’s plea after he sought permission to travel to the UAE for an award show scheduled for September 5.

Soubin was arrested in July but released the same day on anticipatory bail. Later, he approached the court seeking relaxation of his bail conditions to travel abroad.

The charge against the Soubin, producer of Manjummel Boys, was that they cheated the complainant and made him invest Rs 7 crore on a promise that he would be paid 40 per cent of the profits of the film, which did not happen despite the film turning a huge hit.

In the High Court while the producers argued that this was a purely commercial dispute, the public prosecutor submitted that as per the investigation conducted so far, the petitioners have prima facie committed the offences alleged besides pointing out that the producers are attempting to cover up the offences committed under the guise of a civil dispute to delay payments.

(With inputs from IANS)