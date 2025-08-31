‘Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu will be a fun yet impactful film’

CHENNAI: As we were welcoming the team of Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu in our campus, hero of the film Nishanth Russo walks in with a dense long-haired undercut. In fact, he was promoting the film with a bald hairstyle. “This is his natural hair. We initially thought he was wearing a wig,” says Shaalini.

Nishanth, who is known to take up performance-oriented roles in films like Pandrikku Nandri Solli, Parundhaagudhu Oor Kuruvi, and Antony says that Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu will be another performance-oriented film in his lineup. “Even my mom asked me why I would act bald with such a good hairline. But I want to do films that establish me as a performer and where the audience would recognise me. I had gone to a provision store to purchase groceries this morning and a person asked if I am the one playing the bald guy in Sotta Sotta...This is the sort of recognition we look for as actors,” he opens up.

While Varshini observes her co-actor, we ask if she plays a tough character as we go by the trailer. With a laugh, she says, “I play an influencer in the film. My character is a happy-go-lucky one and Shaalini plays a role, which is more of me off camera. It was fun shooting for it. It was all smiles and laughter on the sets,” she adds.

Shaalini’s character of Priya is that of Raja’s (Nishanth) girlfriend and says that the fun part of it was the acting. “It is because the character is nowhere close to what I am in real life. The story too deals with balding issues and in real life, I believe I would accept a person even if he is bald. It is the heart that matters,” she says with a smile.

Nishanth remarks that despite being a comedy movie, the film will be quite impactful. “Men going through balding and receding hairlines can not only relate to the story but will leave a deep impact among them. There are other characters in the film, including KPY Vinoth and Robo Shankar who will carry the story forward,” he concludes.



