Sophie Turner cast as Lara Croft in Prime Video's ‘Tomb Raider' series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner has been officially confirmed for the lead role in the upcoming series "Tomb Raider".

The show, based on the globally-popular video game franchise, is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics and Story Kitchen. Production is set to begin on January 19, 2026.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for critically-acclaimed shows such as "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve", will serve as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner on the series.

“I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving… Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement.

Turner, who broke out with her performance as Sansa Stark in HBO's epic fantasy show "Game of Thrones", will take on the role of adventurer Lara Croft, which was earlier played on the big screen by Oscar-winning stars Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

"I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She's such an iconic character, who means so much to so many - and I am giving everything I've got. They're massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can't wait for you all to see what we have cooking," Turner said.

Jonathan Van Tulleken is the director and executive producer, while Chad Hodge has joined the project as co-showrunner and executive producer.

Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, called Croft “one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time”.

"We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength, and unshakable resolve. Led by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this series will honour the beloved Tomb Raider legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide," he added.

"Tomb Raider" will be produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.