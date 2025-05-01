Soori portrays a loving uncle in Maaman trailer

CHENNAI: Makers of Maaman, starring actors Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, have released the film’s trailer. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the film is slated to hit the theatres on May 16.

In the beginning of the trailer, we see Soori, who is playing the role of a maternal uncle, rushing towards his pregnant sister and sharing an update about the fetus.

We then get a glimpse of the actor acing the role of a loving uncle. Though the film comes across as a heartfelt family entertainer, there is a sudden rift between the uncle and nephew, creating a space for an emotional drama in the storyline.

Produced by K Kumar of Lark Studios, the cast also includes Rajkiran, Vimal, Swasika, Baba Baskar, Jaya Prakash, Viji Chandrasekar and Chaya Devi among others. The film has music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.