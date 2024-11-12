Sooni Taraporevala's 'Waack Girls' to stream on Prime Video from November 22

NEW DELHI: Writer-filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala has come up with a new series on dance. It is titled "Waack Girls" and is set to stream on Prime Video from November 22.

Taraporevala, best known for writing the screenplays of internationally-acclaimed films such as Mira Nair's "Salaam Bombay!" and "Mississippi Masala" and directing "Little Zizou", had earlier made "Yeh Ballet", which revolved around two gifted but underprivileged Mumbai teens who pursue their dancing dream despite social disapproval.

In "Waack Girls", she once again explores a story set in the world of dance. The nine-episode series revolves around six dancers who come together to create a dance group in Kolkata city that knows little about their chosen dance style, waacking. They name it ‘Waack Girls’ and step into the spotlight.

"I fell in love with waacking before I even knew what it was called when I first saw Mekhola Bose dance. Inspired by her, this is a story that is unconventional and fun, and I am beyond excited to present 'Waack Girls' to the world," Taraporevala, who has also co-written the series with Iyanah Bativala and Ronny Sen, said in a statement.

"But it’s not your typical dance show either. All six girls are unique, each with their own issues and problems that will resonate with audiences, who will relate to one or another," she added.

The series features Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Rytasha Rathore, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose, Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with talented filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, to present 'Waack Girls'. While at first glance, this is a story about passion for dance, but the at core, 'Waack Girls' is a universal story meant to inspire all those who dare to dream," said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

The series is produced under the banners Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Jigri Dost Productions. It will release in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Caleb Franklin, founder of Matter Entertainment said they were excited to produce a show that celebrates the transformative power of dance, and the triumph of the human spirit.

"This show has provided us with the outstanding opportunity to empower these great artists who have mastered the art of waacking with a truly global platform,” Franklin said.