Soodhu Kavvum 2 to release on Dec 13

CHENNAI: Director SJ Arjun, Soodhu Kavvum 2 stars Mirchi Siva, Harisha, Radha Ravi, Karunakaran, MS Bhaskar, Karate Karthi, Raghu and Yog Japee, among others.

On Wednesday, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on December 13. Sequel to Nalan Kumarasamy’s 2013-hit film, the first part was headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan, Bobby Simha and Ramesh Thilak.

Thirukumaran Entertainment and Thangam Cinemas and backing the project.

Edwin Louis Viswanath scored the music, with Karthik K Thillai handled the camera. Ignatious Aswin took care of the cuts for Soodhu Kavvum 2.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, SJ Arjun said, “The characters in the second part get into a situation because of an error committed by Das and the team in the first part. Also, the sequel takes place across different timelines.”