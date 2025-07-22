Song from Bale Pandiya goes viral after 15 years

CHENNAI: Released in 2010, Happy is a feel-good track from Vishnu Vishal’s Bale Pandiya. After 15 years, the single is going viral on social media and has crosses over one million views. Helmed by Siddharth Chandrashekar and backed by AGS Entertainment, the film features Pia Bajpiee as the female lead. The music for the film was composed by Devan Ekambaram, with lyrics by Vaalee.

Speaking on the viral resurgence of the track, Siddharth Chandrashekar expressed, “It is truly heartwarming to see today’s generation embracing Happy. Each song in Bale Pandiya holds its own unique appeal.

Lyricist Thamarai also penned lyrics for the film. As Happy spreads joy once again, I want to remember and thank everyone who contributed to it, and also express my gratitude to the new-gen audience for their love and appreciation.”

The song remains timeless and unique, as it was performed by an ensemble of 20 singers – including Hariharan, Devan Ekambaram, Naresh Iyer, Naveen Madhav, Paravai Muniyamma, Malaysia Vasudevan, Ranjith, Aalap Raju, Raqeeb Alam, Anuradha Sriram, Srinivas, Velmurugan, Manikka Vinayagam, Mukesh, Malgudi Subha, Divya, Anita, Suchitra, Vijay Yesudas, and Rahul Nambiar. All except Malaysia Vasudevan made special appearances in the song, which was shot in Puducherry over the course of two days.