Sonam Kapoor shares glimpses of her Seemantonnayan ceremony, says ‘I felt so held’

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a reel video of herself with her close ones, including Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shabana Azmi, Khushi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Sanjay Kapoor, among many others.

She reflected on the significance of Seemantonnayan, the third of the sixteen sacred sanskars in Sanatan Dharma, often referred to as the “hair-parting ritual,” which honours the mother and the life she carries.