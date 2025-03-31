Smith recalls advice from Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar ahead of new album

WASHINGTON: Will Smith has opened up about the advice he received from Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar before working on his new album, 'Based on a True Story'.

According to People magazine, in a recent interview, Smith revealed that he sought guidance from the two hip-hop legends before returning to the music industry.

Smith recalled Jay-Z telling him, "Don't fake your story. You gotta say what's true for you." Jay-Z's advice inspired the title of the album, Smith said, as per the magazine.





The rapper also warned Smith against trying to emulate younger rappers, and said, "You'll be looking at the younger rappers and you want that to be true for you, but you don't live like that." Kendrick Lamar's advice was similarly straightforward, with the rapper telling Smith to "say that s--- you've always been f------ scared to say".

According to People magazine, Smith described the advice as "scary" but ultimately liberating, allowing him to create an authentic and honest album. 'Based on a True Story' marks Smith's first full-length album since 2005's 'Lost and Found'.

The 14-track collection features collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, and Jac Ross, among others.

The album addresses Smith's infamous 2022 Oscars slap of comedian Chris Rock, with the first two songs referencing the incident.

Smith said in an earlier interview that the album is a reflection of his true self and that he hopes it will inspire listeners to be honest and authentic.