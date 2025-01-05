'Sky Force' trailer: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya lead the high-octane aerial action in patriotic film

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and Maddock Films have officially unveiled the much-awaited trailer for 'Sky Force', set to release on January 24, 2025, just in time for Republic Day week.

This patriotic thriller promises to deliver a compelling mix of high-octane air combat sequences, emotionally charged moments, and a gripping narrative centred around one of India's most daring military operations.

Starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya in lead roles, 'Sky Force' offers an exhilarating glimpse into India's first and one of its deadliest airstrikes on Pakistan.

The trailer sets the stage for a thrilling journey filled with brave soldiers, heart-wrenching sacrifice, and stirring patriotism.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, 'Sky Force' follows the story of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, played by Akshay Kumar, who embarks on a mission of vengeance after several Indian soldiers are killed.

As tensions escalate, Akshay's character challenges the conventional mindset, urging his superiors to take action and execute the country's first-ever airstrike in retaliation.

In a powerful dialogue, he says, "Doosra gaal neta dikhate hai, hum fauji nahi," (Another cheek is extended by political leaders, not soldiers).

Veer Pahariya, making his film debut, plays another IAF officer who teams up with Akshay Kumar's character to lead the mission.

However, as the operation intensifies, Veer's aircraft is shot down, and he is later reported "missing in action".

The emotional toll of the mission is further depicted through the character of Sara Ali Khan, who plays Veer's wife, anxiously awaiting news of her husband's fate.

In addition to the main cast, actress Nimrat Kaur also stars in a pivotal role.

Speaking about the film, Dinesh Vijan, founder and producer of Maddock Films, in a press statement said, "The motto of our nation's soldiers is never to leave any of their comrades behind. This commitment exemplifies the profound bravery and selflessness that define their service. Sky Force is a salute to that commitment. It is the story from an untold chapter in our nation's history that demanded to be told."

Vijan further expressed his pride in bringing this story to life, adding, "With Akshay Kumar helming the film and Veer Pahariya making his debut, we believe Sky Force will etch a lasting impression on the hearts of viewers everywhere. Some missions end, while others last a lifetime. Sky Force promises to last a lifetime."

Jyoti Deshpande, President- Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries and a producer of the film, shared her thoughts on the film's significance.

"Sky Force is not just a film; it's a tribute to the bravery, patriotism, and indomitable spirit of our armed forces. This poignant story shines light on a significant chapter of India's history, honouring the sacrifices of our unsung heroes," she said, adding, "At Jio Studios, we take immense pride in bringing to life stories with purpose, and Sky Force is sure to inspire and evoke a deep sense of pride in every Indian."

Akshay Kumar also shared the movie's trailer on his social media handle and wrote, "This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice - the tale of India's first and deadliest airstrike. Mission #SkyForce- In Cinemas 24th January 2025. #SkyForceTrailer is out now."

The trailer of 'Sky Force' promises to be a visual treat with breathtaking aerial combat sequences, showcasing the courage and skill of the Indian Air Force officers.

Sky Force will hit theatres on January 24, 2025, just ahead of Republic Day.