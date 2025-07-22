SJ Suryah’s fans from Japan shower love on his b’day

CHENNAI: Images of SJ Suryah’s birthday celebration by his Japanese fans went viral on social media on Monday. Upon contacting industry sources, they told DT Next that the actor-producer’s fans from the city of Nagoya from Japan set up a golu-like decoration on his birthday and even cut a cake.

The Japanese fans have bought DVDs of all SJ Suryah’s films starting from Vaali to Veera Dheera Sooran Part 1 and have admired his acting skills.

Birthday celebration of SJ Suryah, featuring some of his iconic roles

Reflecting on the love he has received from Japan, SJ Suryah told DT Next, “I have met them on a few occasions where they had come to Chennai to meet me. I thank god for the love that they have showered on me.

Especially, when it comes from people who speak other languages and their access to Tamil films is very limited, it is certainly overwhelming.”

SJ Suryah is back to directing with Killer and the first schedule of shoot is taking place in Chennai. Preethi Asrani is playing the female lead. Scaling up the expectations of the film, AR Rahman came onboard to compose music. This is the third time the filmmaker and music composer are coming together after Anbe Aaruyire and New.