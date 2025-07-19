SJ Suryah looks dapper in Killer first look

CHENNAI: Ahead of his birthday on July 20, SJ Suryah unveiled the first look posters of his next directorial, Killer. The first poster featured the actor-director in a stylish look with a gun. Alongside SJ Suryah, the second poster has Preethi Asrani, who will be playing his love interest in the upcoming project.

Killer marks SJ Suryah's comeback in direction after a decade. Scaling up the expectations of the film, AR Rahman came onboard to compose music. This is the third time the filmmaker and music composer are coming together, after Anbe Aaruyire and New.

Sree Gokulam Movies is backing the pan-Indian film. Billed to be a package of entertainment, romance, drama and action, the shooting of Killer will take place in various locations in India and Mexico.

Some of the iconic directorials of SJ Suryah include Ajith Kumar’s Vaali (debut film), Vijay-starrer Kushi and his last film as director, Isai (2015).