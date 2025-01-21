SJ Suryah floored by Dhanush’s NEEK; Says film is funny, emotional and yet unique

CHENNAI: Actor, director S J Suryah, who has just watched ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’ (NEEK) which has been directed by Dhanush, has showered both the film and its director with praise, saying the film is emotional, funny and yet unique.

Taking to his X handle, S J Suryah wrote, “Had the privilege to watch #NEEK with our international actor, director @dhanushkraja sir. What an entertaining, young GenZ, fun, yet emotional, yet unique movie it is. Sir one question. How you are able to make such breezy movie in these tight schedules? That too, immediately after ‘Raayan’? What a direction! Congrats to all the young guys, girls who all got introduced, acted in the movie. Brilliant performance.”

Dhanush responded to S J Suryah’s tweet with a tweet of his own. “Thank you so much for taking the time and watching our film sir. We are so happy you liked the film and my team is super thrilled about your reaction,” he wrote in response.

Interestingly, only a couple of days ago, the makers of the eagerly awaited romantic entertainer had announced that they had decided to postpone the release of their film to February 21 this year.

Sreyas, the director of Wunderbar Films, in a letter that was posted on the production house's X timeline, had said, "Due to recent developments, NEEK is postponed to 21st February 2025. Thank you to everyone for your unconditional love and support. Om Namah Shivaya."

The film, which features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan among others, was originally scheduled to release on February 7 this year.

Directed by actor Dhanush, NEEK is being produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Warrier will be seen making her debut in Tamil with this film. Dhanush will be making a guest appearance in a song in the film. Similarly, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan too makes a guest appearance in a song called Golden Sparrow. Incidentally, Golden Sparrow has already emerged a chart buster, with the lyrical video of the peppy number garnering a whopping 133 million views on YouTube.



