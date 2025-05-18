Sivakarthikeyan's Madharasi team shifts to Sri Lanka for climax shoot

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan’s 23rd film Madharasi has been progressing at a brisk pace. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi movies, the release date of the film has been finalised for September 5 this year.

The latest exclusive update from the film is that the team has left for Sri Lanka to shoot its final schedule. A Kodambakkam source told DT Next, “The team will be shooting for an intense climax sequence that involves Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal. The crew will shoot for 15 to 20 days. With this, the shoot will be wrapped up and Madharasi will enter the post-production stage.”

The shoot of Madharasi went on floors in February 2024 and has been filmed across Chennai, Puducherry and Thoothukudi.

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Sudeep Elamon is in charge of the cinematography. Madharasi also stars Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Vikranth in important roles. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan also has Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, which will hit the screens on Pongal next year.