Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi locks September 5 to hit screens

CHENNAI: Billed to be high on action, Madharasi is headlined by Sivakarthikeyan. The release date of this AR Murugadoss directorial was revealed on Monday. The film is gearing up to hit the screens on September 5.

A couple of months ago, the makers unveiled a title teaser offering a first glimpse of each character in Madharasi, which looks like it will be a high-octane action entertainer. However, the makers have kept the story under wraps, revealing very little in the video.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth in pivotal roles. Previously, Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss collaborated for Maan Karate, in which AR Murugadoss served as a producer.

Bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sudeep Elamon is the cinematographer, while Sreekar Prasad is the editor. This film marks AR Murugadoss’s return to the Tamil film industry after Darbar (2020).

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for Sudha Kongara's 'Parasakthi', which will be his 25th film. It has an ensemble cast including Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. Touted to be based on a true story about Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu, 'Parasakthi' has a musical score by GV Prakash Kumar. Aakash Baskharan is producing the film under the banner of Dawn Pictures, with Ravi K. Chandran handling the cinematography.