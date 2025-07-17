Sivakarthikeyan-VP’s film to have Anirudh’s music

CHENNAI: Director Venkat Prabhu was recently spotted at the audio launch of Vijay Sethupathi’s Thalaivan Thalaivi helmed by Pandiraj. Speaking at the event, he confirmed his next with actor Sivakarthikeyan and said that the film will go on floors in October this year. Touted to be a high-budget sci-fi film, the project will be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

An exclusive update we have for you from the project is that filmmaker Venkat Prabhu is all set to collaborate with composer Anirudh Ravichander. “It won’t be Yuvan but Anirudh Ravichander, composing the music for Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi flick with Venkat Prabhu.

SK’s film with Venkat Prabhu will mark the filmmaker’s first collaboration with Anirudh. The pre-production work of the project is in full swing and the team will begin shooting for the project from October,” a source told DT Next.

Sivakarthikeyan was seen in a cameo role in Venkat Prabhu’s previous directorial The G.O.A.T that had Vijay playing the lead. Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for Parasakthi directed by Sudha Kongara and also has Madharasi with AR Murugadoss. He also has a film with director Vinayak Chandrasekharan of Good Night fame which will also have Mohanlal in a pivotal role.