Sivakarthikeyan-Venkat Prabhu likely to team up for a time travel project

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with his upcoming projects, Parasakthi helmed by Sudha Kongara and Madharasi with AR Murugadoss. The latest buzz that is doing rounds on the Internet is that the actor is likely to collaborate with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for his next.

Notably, Sivakarthikeyan did a cameo role in Venkat Prabhu's last film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), headlined by Vijay. It is also speculated that the SK-VP project might be based on time travel. However, there is no official confirmation.