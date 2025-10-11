Sivakarthikeyan-Venkat Prabhu film to begin shooting by year-end

CHENNAI: Venkat Prabhu, who will be collaborating with Madharaasi star Sivakarthikeyan, has revealed that the shooting for their high-budget sci-fi flick will go on floors either in December this year or early next year. Currently, the pre-production works are in full swing.

"This will be a different kind of movie," the director told YouTuber and influencer Tiruppur Mohan.

The project, bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, will be a full-length collaboration between the actor-director duo following Sivakarthikeyan's cameo in Vijay's The G.O.A.T.

DT Next had earlier reported that music director Anirudh will be composing music for the film, as per sources.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is busy shooting for Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi, a period political drama with Ravi Mohan as the prime antagonist. Fans are also eagerly awaiting updates on SK24 with director Cibi Chakravarthy, who earlier helmed Don.