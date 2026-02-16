Sivakarthikeyan takes rural route yet again with Seyon

CHENNAI: On Sunday, it was revealed that Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan are coming together again after Amaran. Titled Seyon, the first-look poster of the film, featuring the film's crew details, was unveiled on Monday.
Helmed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the poster features Sivakarthikeyan amid peacocks with a long-handled sickle. His avatar hints that he could play the role of a Murugan devotee in the film. Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media are bankrolling the film, which will have music by Santhosh Narayanan. Billed to be a rural commercial entertainer, the film is expected to be a family spectacle.
Vivek Vijayakumar is handling the camera, while San Lokesh is the editor. Details about the cast are yet to be revealed by the makers. Seyon is set to hit the screens this year.
Sivakumar's debut directorial, Thaai Kizhavi, is presented by Sivakarthikeyan and is set to release on February 27.
Meanwhile, Kamal’s upcoming productions include Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173, which will be helmed by Cibi Chakravarthi. This marks the first collaboration between the stalwarts of Tamil cinema after more than four decades.