Sivakarthikeyan recalls lines from song in Rajini's 'Mannan' to greet mom on her 70th birthday

CHENNAI: Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan has penned an adorable greeting to his mother on her 70th birthday, by using the lyrics from an immensely popular song in Rajinikanth's superhit film 'Mannan'.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a picture of himself with his mother, the actor wrote in Tamil, "Aduthingu Pirapuondru Amaindhaalum, Naan undhan maganaaga pirakindra Varam Vendume. Adhai Neeye Tharuvaaye! Amma Endraazhaikaadha Uyir Illaiye. Ammavai Vanangaadhu Uyarvillaiye. (If at all I am to be reborn, I must be reborn again as your son. I pray that you grant me this boon. There is no life form that does not call to its mother and there can be no rise in stature without worshipping one's mother.) Happy 70th birthday Amma!."

On the work front, the actor, who is one of the most bankable actors today in the Tamil film industry, has a series of exciting films coming up.

He has director A R Murugadoss's exciting action entertainer 'Madharasi' which is almost ready for release.

The teaser features explosive action sequences from start to finish and gives one the impression that actor Biju Menon plays a cop in the film. The film, as the director has suggested in his tweet, promises to an action extravaganza.

The film features a host of stars apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Biju Menon and includes Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Vikranth.

Sivakarthikeyan also has director Sudha Konagara's eagerly awaited period action drama 'Parasakthi'.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa, Basil Joseph, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

Ravi Mohan plays the antagonist in the film, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film. 'Parasakthi' has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.