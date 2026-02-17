Sivakarthikeyan offers prayers at world famous Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai on birthday

CHENNAI: Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan on Tuesday visited the world famous Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai along with his family members and offered prayers on the occasion of his birthday.Video clips of the actor and his wife Aarthy offering prayers at the world renowned Shiva temple have gone viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, the actor had shared on his social media timelines, the glimpse video that the makers of his next film 'Seyon' had released to mark his birthday. He wrote in Tamil, "For those who adore me, for those who love me, for those who think more about me than I do myself, for my fans, for my brothers and sisters #Seyon. Soorasambavam loading... #SeyonOct26 #OneMoreTime." The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media.