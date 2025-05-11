Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee release Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace trailer

CHENNAI: Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles, Ace is directed by Aarumuga Kumar. On Sunday, Sivakarthikeyan and Atlee unveiled the trailer of the film.

The trailer was quite interesting with gambling as its base. In the end of the video, there is a reference to Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran film. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice to the Madonne Ashwin-directorial.

Ace’s first look was unveiled in May last year and the team has unveiled the first single, Urugudhu Urugudhu, a few weeks ago. Produced by 7Cs Entertainment, the film also stars Yogi Babu, PS Avinash, Divya Pillai, Bablu, Rajkumar and others in key roles.

Justin Prabhakaran has scored the tunes for Ace. Karan B Rawat is handling the camera, while R Govindaraj is taking care of the cuts. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 23.