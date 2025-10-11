Sirai to hit screens this Christmas

CHENNAI: Directed by Suresh Rajakumari, Sirai is an upcoming drama based on true events, set to release on December 25, coinciding with Christmas celebrations worldwide. The film stars Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, with Anantha as his co-star.

It also marks the debut of LK Akshay Kumar, who is paired opposite Anishma. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, Sirai follows the gripping journey of a police officer and the investigation surrounding a detainee, promising a realistic narrative.

The film has music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Madhesh Manickam, editing by Philomin Raj, and action choreography by Prabhu.

The makers unveiled the first look of the film in August. It was launched by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Last seen in Love Marriage in Tamil, Vikram Prabhu made his Telugu debut with Ghaati, alongside Anushka Shetty. He also received the Kalaimamani Award from the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday.